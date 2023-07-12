Movers & Shakers: Sandpiper, Ogilvy PR Australia and more

Sandpiper Group has launched Sandpiper Research & Insights, a research firm specialising in supporting communications and public affairs practitioners and appointed a new team. Sandpiper Research & Insights joins Sandpiper Communications and Public Affairs, and Sandpiper Health in the Sandpiper Group.

Craig Young as interim MD

Paul Chong leading brand, market, and reputation research and measurement

Alexander Thomas leading social and digital analytics

Kelly Johnston and Iris Ng leading thought leadership and partnerships

McCann Worldgroup China has announced the official launch of its Influencer Marketing Unit and appointed Eve Rong to head the team. Rong started her career as an entertainment journalist for Satellite TV and has worked as a copywriting planner in Lee Tsung Sheng’s studio, and later held public relations and business positions in two 4As advertising agencies. Prior to this, Rong was the director of Artist Coordination in one of the largest varieties show production companies in China and was responsible for building well-known shows like The Voice of China and Dance of China. The dedicated Influencer Marketing Unit offers both a strong entertainment marketing resource and access to a large and ever-expanding pool of opinion leaders, but also a level of strategic thinking and vision to maximise the effectiveness of using KOLs.

Ogilvy PR Australia has launched new capability to connect B2B brands with business influencers and unveiled the new team.

Louise Jones as digital director,

Brian Corrigan is the editor-in-chief

Nicolas Mendel, head of digital performance

Jacquie Potter, managing director, corporate and business

Business influencers help to boost brand awareness, facilitate relationships and improve employee engagement, and Ogilvy PR’s new offering aims to develop this further. The team will work with clients to develop B2B influencer strategies, identify the right talent, manage engagement, build and run campaigns, and measure success using a suite of tools.

One Green Bean, creative communications agency, has been added to Taco Bell Australia’s roster of agencies. The agency will be working across influencer, social media and PR projects to support product launches and brand building. Taco Bell Australia has 39 restaurants across the country. The company has plans to open in several more locations nationally.

Shopify has selected Sling & Stone as its agency of record in Southeast Asia following a competitive pitch. Sling & Stone has been engaged to build greater awareness, drive adoption and build advocacy for Shopify in Southeast Asia as a leader in commerce and the platform of choice for retail in the region. Shopify has been operating in Southeast Asia for a decade, with local expertise and product offerings that cater to the requirements of businesses in Southeast Asia.

Senior Asia communications specialist MacLean Brodie is taking charge as CEO of MSL Middle East, a strategic communications agency within the Publicis Groupe. In his new role, MacLean will oversee client business and drive growth for MSL Middle East, focussing on harnessing talent and fuelling creativity. He comes with over 15 years of comms experience across Asia, nearly 10 of those were spent in China where he anchored Ogilvy China's Public and Government Affairs practice where he worked closely with Emirates Airlines to promote their aviation and aero-political affairs agenda and was instrumental in launching Dubai Week in China.