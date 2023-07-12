‘Talent won’t work in an industry that sells people shit they don’t need’ – purpose guru

This week the PRWeek Beyond the Noise podcast hears from Purpose Disruptors co-founder Lisa Merrick-Lawless on why there is a massive talent drain from the PR industry.

Beyond the Noise this week features regular host Frankie Oliver alongside PRWeek editor-in-chief Danny Rogers and Lisa Merrick-Lawless, co-founder of Purpose Disruptors.

The PRWeek UK podcast, which is published on alternate weeks, looks at some of the biggest issues affecting comms and PR. Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, or listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

The trio discuss the climate emergency and the work of Purpose Directors – a non-profit that launched in 2019 to help the advertising and communications industries transition toward lowering emissions by 2030, in line with the Paris Treaty.

The three experts discuss what the work of the non-profit could mean for the PR industry and its role in addressing the climate emergency.

Responding to a question on what those working in agencies could do to affect change, Merrick-Lawless says people need to find their own purpose in relation to the climate emergency and to use their own sense of agency to push for change.

Asked about the response to the climate emergency at Cannes, she said: “It’s a misstep by leaders at Cannes to think they’re a bit bored with purpose.

“There is a new generation coming through, and there is a massive talent drain from our industry, and that’s why.

“People don’t want to work in an industry whose only purpose is to sell people shit they don’t need,” she said, adding that 2023 was a “really interesting” moment for PR and its response to climate change.