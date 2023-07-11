D S Simon survey: Zoom interviews aren’t going away

A wide majority of respondents to D S Simon’s TV Station Producer Report say they’re open to conducting interviews on the platform even more than three years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW YORK: What annoys TV journalists the most about PR people? Being bombarded with pitches and follow ups, according to nearly half (48%) of respondents to the 2023 edition of D S Simon's TV Station Producer Report.

Thirty-five percent found a lack of research or awareness annoying, namely when a PR pro reaches out with a pitch but doesn't understand what a station or show focuses on or when they call right before a newscast when the team is busiest.

Single digits of respondents (5%) said they're annoyed by PR pros who overpromise and underdeliver.

Nearly one in five respondents (18%) said they don't find PR people annoying and rely on them to do their jobs.

In terms of who reporters or producers want to talk to, journalists are interested in interviewing company spokespeople, with more than nine in 10 (92%) saying they're open to it. The vast majority of those respondents, or 94%, said they prefer to talk to someone who works for a brand instead of a third-party expert hired by a brand.

Nine in 10 (90%) respondents said they prefer to do an interview on location, more than at the number willing to conduct an interview at a station (81%) or at a studio provided by the spokespeople (65%).

The trend of Zoom interviews that gained popularity during the pandemic is holding steady. Ninety percent said they are still willing to do interviews on the platform, while 52% continue to use satellite.

D S Simon Media surveyed professionals working in TV news, including news directors, executive producers, anchors and reporters, and the findings are based on the responses of 49 respondents.