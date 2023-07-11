Asking questions won’t kill your career

We've all been there before. It's the final year of college and "what are you doing after graduation?" manages to slip into every conversation.

It’s not that I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I knew I would do something in PR and it would feature everything I loved about the industry — writing, media relations and the like — but the specifics of where, when and how were murky.

To combat the restlessness, I confided in good-intentioned professors and mentors who drilled the importance of networking into my head.The more “PR is all about who you know” echoed in my thoughts, the more LinkedIn messages I sent.

I heard great things about agency life, but more often than not, I received cautionary tales about a poor work-life balance, never-ending “grunt-work” and difficult clients.

Fortunately, I’ve found many of them to be old wives’ tales passed down from the survivors of traumatizing workplace experiences. Now, as I pass the one-year anniversary of beginning my career, I’d like to share three major misconceptions about the industry, and my experience overcoming them.

Myth #1: Junior level talent is not respected. Prepare to work hard and feel underappreciated.

This sentiment was so common that I genuinely feared it in the beginning of my career. Luckily, this wasn’t my experience. For every long day I’ve worked, I’ve been met with gratitude and appreciation. Believe it or not, even the top leaders remember what it’s like to be new to the industry. They’re quick to share advice, commiserate on lofty projects and buy you a slice of pizza on the way to the train.

Myth #2: Internships will make or break the beginning of your career.

I expected to be thrown to the wolves in my first days at the office, and that senior leadership would let me sink or swim based on my previous experience. This wasn’t the case. My internships made me more comfortable with basic industry skills and tools, as did a dozen colleagues who were happy to answer questions, walk me through procedures and swap company secrets (like where the snacks are hidden).

Myth #3: You’ll be a jack of all trades, master of none.

When I heard this saying during my sophomore year of college, I panicked. There may be some truth to the saying, as no one can master all the technical knowledge in the world, but I’ve found fulfillment in learning something new about a different industry every day.

Want the truth? Asking questions won’t kill your career. The transition between new graduate and early career is difficult enough without the daunting reputation of agency life skewing expectations. Know yourself and your interests, start your first job with an open mind and never shy away from raising your hand for an opportunity to learn.

Olivia DeFine is an assistant account executive at FleishmanHillard.