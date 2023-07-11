Inside the latest gun-safety campaign, Safe Stories, from Brady and the Ad Council

The gun-safety push, which encourages people to lock guns and keep ammunition separate, comes amid a rise in firearm suicides.

NEW YORK: When it comes to staying safe if you own a gun, a key is a safe.

That’s the message of the campaign Safe Stories, which is encouraging people to properly store their firearms to prevent gun suicides.

The effort comes amid an increase in the number of firearm suicides in the U.S. There were 26,328 gun suicides, which account for the majority of firearm deaths, in 2021, a 10% increase from 2019, according to the Pew Research Center.

“The gun-suicide rate in this country is at a record high, so we have to talk about gun suicide,” said Ro Patrick, SVP and group campaign director at the Ad Council, one of the nonprofits behind the campaign. “There are a lot of ways that we can help to prevent it, and safe gun storage is one of those, which is why we are launching this campaign.”

The Ad Council collaborated with Brady, a nonprofit that works to reduce gun violence, and creative network Dentsu to create the campaign, which features stories from seven gun owners affected by gun suicide.

“Gun suicide is a really difficult thing to talk about, so using real stories, leveraging that power, that humanity and authenticity, really makes it more relatable,” Patrick said.

The campaign, which Dentsu worked on pro bono, includes a video featuring Tom, who considered suicide, and Reba, whose son died from gun suicide.

The video opens with what looks like the cover of a book titled, “Safe Stories.”

The opening page states, “When it comes to a gun suicide attempt, all it takes is a moment.”

Tom explains that he and his significant other, Heather, had an argument and that he was considering suicide.

“Heather helped me realize that there was still life to live,” says Tom. “For the [benefit] of myself and my family, my weapon is now safely put away.”

Safe Stories is part of a larger Ad Council and Brady campaign, called End Family Fire, which “refers to a shooting caused by someone having access to a gun from the home when they shouldn’t have it,” according to the campaign website.

More than 65% of gun owners in the U.S. have at least one unlocked firearm, according to a study in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

By having a gun locked, unloaded and away from ammunition, it makes it harder to access that gun, which can keep people safe in a moment of crisis.

“Contrary to popular belief, if a person experiencing a suicidal crisis can’t access the method they planned to use, they generally do not seek out other lethal means to attempt suicide,” according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The seven stories include people “from all across the country, different walks of life” including veterans, Patrick said.

In 2020, the suicide rate for veterans was more than 50% higher than that of non-veteran adults, according to the VA.

Reba, a Black woman, lost her son Ricky to a gun suicide. “It broke me in ways that I never knew that I could be broken,” she says in the video.

Reba contemplated suicide, but she learned that Ricky’s girlfriend was pregnant and realized she needed to be there for her grandson.

“I still own a firearm. I keep it in a safe because I want to keep my grandson and myself safe,” Reba says as she hugs her grandson.

The firearm-suicide rate for Black people increased 44% from 2018 to 2021, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

The advertisement closes with Tom saying, “A moment of crisis can happen to anyone.”

Reba tells people to keep their guns locked, unloaded and away from ammo.

We wanted to “have the emotion from the real story, but end on a hopeful note that there's something you can do about it, and it's safe gun storage” Patrick said.

To promote the campaign, the organizations plan to use geotargeting to reach states with high rates of gun suicides, Patrick said. It will also target those states with outdoor advertising. There are more than twice as many suicides by firearm in states with the fewest gun law relative to states with the most laws, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The other five stories will be told via photos, animation and illustrations, Patrick said.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.