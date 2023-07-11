Hill+Knowlton Strategies names Craig Buchholz as US CEO

NEW YORK: Hill+Knowlton Strategies has hired Craig Buchholz as its U.S. CEO, effective on Wednesday.

Based in New York, Buccholz will report to global chairman and CEO AnnaMaria DeSalva and join H+K’s global leadership council.

He will replace Richard Millar, who has led the WPP agency’s U.S. market since 2019. Millar will continue in his role as H+K’s global president, relocating to the U.K., the firm said in a statement.

H+K representatives were not available for additional comment.

Buchholz most recently served as SVP of global communications at General Motors, stepping down in May after a three-year tenure. Google’s Lin-Hua Wu is set to assume the automaker’s top comms role in mid-August.

At GM, Buchholz worked closely with chairman and CEO Mary Barra as the company established its strategy to eliminate vehicles using internal combustion engines. He also helped GM navigate the impact of COVID-19 and subsequent supply chain issues.

Earlier in his career, Buchholz was chief communications officer at Procter & Gamble, where he was a key adviser to the CEO and other C-suite leaders. He led global teams across five business units, setting communications strategy and framing the company’s narrative for stakeholders.

Buchholz also spent nearly a decade at Merck, culminating in a stint as VP of global communications. He oversaw strategic comms for the company's prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, consumer care and animal health products.

Before Merck, Buchholz was VP of global comms at Johnson & Johnson.

H+K posted an 11% increase in revenue to $455 million in 2022, expanding by 7% in the U.S. to $122.5 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.

Last week, the WPP agency named DK Bartley as global chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer and Desirée Davis Stolar as global head of talent management and employee experience.