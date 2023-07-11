Ketchum hires Vincent Dente as first US chief creative officer

Dente has worked at BCW, MSL and Edelman in senior creative roles.

NEW YORK: Ketchum has hired Vincent Dente as chief creative officer for the U.S., a newly created role.

Based in New York, Dente joined Ketchum two weeks ago. He is reporting to Jim Joseph, U.S. CEO and global chief marketing and integration officer, and working in close collaboration with Indy Selvarajah, chief creative officer for global markets.

Dente will lead creative talent that works across all of Ketchum’s consultancies and capabilities. He oversees 50 staffers.

“Our strategic approach merges data, technology, design and creativity; we are looking to unify that across the agency as well as globally,” said Dente.

He added that Ketchum is one of the most “creatively regarded comms agencies in the world,” and after 25 years in the industry, he feels like he has “found his people” by taking on this position at the firm.

Most recently, Dente was BCW’s chief creative officer for North America from January 2019 to March 2022. Since then, he said he “took some time off to recharge and spend some time with my family.”

Diego Bertagni, EVP and executive creative director for BCW North America, handles Dente’s former responsibilities, confirmed an agency spokesperson.

Dente has worked at MSL, where he was EVP and executive creative director for the U.S. for about six months, and he was EVP and executive creative director at Edelman in charge of the agency’s New York creative network. Dente started as a director and photographer.

Last year, Ketchum’s global revenue rose 16% to $597 million, and U.S. revenue saw an uptick of 14% to $370.5 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.