Joele Frank execs, Bloomberg reporter launch Collected Strategies

The strategic communications shop will help clients navigate M&A, corporate crises, restructurings and bankruptcies.

NEW YORK: Five executives from Joele Frank, as well as Bloomberg reporter Ed Hammond, have launched Collected Strategies, an independent advisory firm.

Based in New York, the agency plans to support companies throughout their life cycles, from launch to initial public offering, as well as challenges encountered thereafter, such as corporate crises, merger and acquisition litigation, restructurings and bankruptcies.

"We think there's a really good market opportunity for another strong strategic and financial communications firm that focuses on Wall Street," said Scott Bisang, one of Collected's founding partners and a former partner at Joele Frank.

Because companies are increasingly being asked to take a public stand on complex topics, long-term, trusted communications counsel is particularly important, added founding partner Jude Gorman, who formerly served as Joele Frank COO.

Collected offers services including media relations and corporate reputation management, investor relations, transaction communications, shareholder activism defense and corporate governance. The firm's founders declined to disclose client information.

As well as Gorman and Bisang, other Collected founders include Jim Golden, Dan Moore and Nick Lamplough, each of whom served as partners at Joele Frank. At the Financial Times and then Bloomberg, Hammond covered corporate deal-making and shareholder activism. All six have the title of founding partner at Collected; the new shop does not have a CEO.

"We are proud of the firm we have built and wish [the outgoing executives] well," a Joele Frank spokesperson said, via email.

The spokesperson added that Larry Klurfeld, Joele Frank's COO for 20 years before Gorman, will reassume the role.

Collected has nine total staffers, including former White House assistant press secretary Alexandra LaManna, who worked in the Biden administration. The agency's founding partners have worked on more than $3.5 trillion worth of hostile and friendly transactions, the firm said in a statement.