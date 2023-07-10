Biden uses a CPAP machine. How the American Sleep Apnea Association is using that as a teachable moment

The White House said late last month that the president uses a CPAP machine to treat sleep apnea.

SEATTLE: When news broke that President Joe Biden, who has sleep apnea, uses a continuous positive airway pressure machine, Gilles Frydman, executive director of the American Sleep Apnea Association, saw an opportunity.

“There is a tremendous need to educate the public about sleep apnea, the risks associated with it and why it’s important to treat,” he said. “It's hard to imagine a better story than learning that the president, the commander-in-chief, is now proactively treating this disorder.”

The Biden administration disclosed that the president uses a CPAP machine after he left the White House for a speech in Chicago last month and had indentations across both sides of his face. Biden had been wearing the machine, a mask that helps users keep their upper airway passages open, to prevent snoring and sleep apnea.

Biden disclosed his sleep apnea in 2008, however any news about his health can feed the narrative that Biden, 80, is too old to run for a second term. That makes it tricky to talk about the president’s sleep apnea.

“It's difficult to communicate about the use of the CPAP machine, which, in fact, is a very proactive decision by him and his medical team, to minimize the effects of sleep apnea on cognitive issues because it is well-known that untreated sleep apnea will accelerate the cognitive issues that older people” could suffer from, Frydman said.

Frydman also applauded the president on LinkedIn.

“More than 50 million Americans suffer from sleep apnea. At least 80% don't even know they suffer from this sleep disorder. Here is one American who is fully aware he has sleep apnea and is treating it! Way to go, Mr. President!” Frydman wrote.

One reason why people don’t treat their sleep apnea is because of the stigma associated with it, Frydman added. He said that the problem starts with doctors, who, during medical school, learn to function on little sleep. That filters down to patients.

“It was considered very good to be able to keep on going for a long time without sleeping, and I think that's the main cause of the stigma,” Frydman said.

There are also racial disparities associated with sleep apnea. The sleep apnea mortality rate among Black people was 3.5 per 1 million people versus per 2.4 among white people, according to a study in the journal Sleep Medicine.

A Google Images search also returns photos almost entirely of white people. Frydman said that is significant.

“If you belong to a minority and you cannot find anybody on the internet that looks like you, why are you going to [visit a doctor] to be treated?” Frydman asked.

To combat the disparities of sleep apnea, the foundation also has a program that helps people who cannot afford a CPAP machine.

Frydman himself has sleep apnea. “If I have the right machine and the right mask, I will sleep eight hours. I will wake up and be able to work very long hours following that.”