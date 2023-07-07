Hospital Sisters Health System names Woolsey chief marcomms officer

She has worked in healthcare marketing and communications since 2005.

SPRINGFIELD, IL: Hospital Sisters Health System, a Catholic healthcare organization operating in Wisconsin and Illinois, has hired Christine Woolsey as SVP and chief marketing and communications officer.

Woolsey started her career as a business journalist. Since 2005, she has worked for healthcare groups and founded a communications and marketing consultancy, the network said in a statement.

Woolsey most recently worked at Waystar, a healthcare payments company. Before that, she was a founding partner at Woolsey Paustian Group. Woolsey also spent eight years at another Catholic healthcare organization, SCL Health, now called Intermountain Healthcare, in the same role as her new position.

Woolsey has counseled “providers, payers and medical technology clients on media strategy and crisis communications,” the organization said in a statement.

At SCL, she directed a rebranding and created campaigns to drive “physician and patient engagement” and implemented digital marketing programs.

Woolsey has also worked as online editor and broadcast correspondent at Crain's Chicago Business, a weekly business newspaper.