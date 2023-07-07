Hospital Sisters Health System names Woolsey chief marcomms officer

News

She has worked in healthcare marketing and communications since 2005.

by Eric Berger Added 2 hours ago

Woolsey has worked at Waystar and other healthcare organizations. (Image used by permission).

SPRINGFIELD, IL: Hospital Sisters Health System, a Catholic healthcare organization operating in Wisconsin and Illinois, has hired Christine Woolsey as SVP and chief marketing and communications officer.

Woolsey started her career as a business journalist. Since 2005, she has worked for healthcare groups and founded a communications and marketing consultancy, the network said in a statement. 

Woolsey most recently worked at Waystar, a healthcare payments company. Before that, she was a founding partner at Woolsey Paustian Group. Woolsey also spent eight years at another Catholic healthcare organization, SCL Health, now called Intermountain Healthcare, in the same role as her new position. 

Woolsey has counseled “providers, payers and medical technology clients on media strategy and crisis communications,” the organization said in a statement. 

At SCL, she directed a rebranding and created campaigns to drive “physician and patient engagement” and implemented digital marketing programs. 

Woolsey has also worked as online editor and broadcast correspondent at Crain's Chicago Business, a weekly business newspaper. 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further