TikTok comments – the brand awareness process you’re probably missing

When marketers think of TikTok, they usually think of content. Quick, reactionary pieces, or pre-planned video that is at the mercy of the algorithm to deliver a brand’s message to (hopefully) its target audience. But what if there was an easier way than constantly creating content to get impressions and gain brand recognition? By using community management, there can be.

While community management will never replace content creation on TikTok, there is a compelling case for the process to be incorporated into the channel’s marketing strategy. In fact, you can even go viral without creating any video content – all with creative copywriting.

Sound too good to be true? It’s not. In a case study, one brand successfully accumulated over 500k likes on comments alone in three months, almost matching their organic reach from “normal” posting.

While there isn’t an exact science behind the strategy, it has a lot to do with getting in tune with how the audience you’re trying to reach talks and behaves online. By learning these key details, it’s easy to tailor a brand voice that doesn’t just attract an audience’s attention but sounds like one of them, too.

A community manager’s role of integrating themselves into the pop culture of their community is crucial for this technique to work. Gen Z, in particular, is notorious for being able to sense inauthenticity and will be able to quickly identify any generic comments that are just trying to capitalise on their niche.

Anything less than authentic will be met with a ‘silence brand’ or similar sentiment and a stiff refusal in letting any marketer enter their corner of the internet.

However, a comment that is specific enough to the fanbase, like a recurring line, an inside joke, or an allusion only ‘stans’ can understand, will be heroed, because the community is recognising the brand as someone just like them – a fan. The comments don’t need to be a reinvention of the wheel but need to be easily recognisable to the fanbase, signalling to them that this brand gets it.

This method not only helps integrate brands with their community but helps create better opportunities for forging relationships that brand managers may be able to find organically. By engaging with the type of content their target audience is consuming, not only is it easier to create brand name recognition, but TikTok’s algorithm will work to the brand’s advantage by naturally feeding content they should be commenting on. This ‘two-birds-one-stone’ approach, in time, will create a presence the target community not only knows and recognises but comes to expect commentary from, creating a relationship that goes beyond the comment section.

While content will always be king on TikTok, reaching an audience through comments can be an effective way to not just increase visibility, but to set the stage for a recognisable brand identity that people come to expect and appreciate.

Ashley Gross, creative at influencer marketing agency Coolr