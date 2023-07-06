The big brand challenge of Threads’ rollout

The latest digital water cooler has arrived, and with it challenges for clients and their agency partners to navigate.

NEW YORK: The launch of Threads raised eyebrows when more than 30 million people downloaded the app in the first 16 hours after it launched on Wednesday evening. However, to live up to its “Twitter killer” moniker, at least for brands, it must provide marketers with the data necessary to build a stable presence on the app.

Despite a warm reception from brands including Netflix, Amazon, Pepsi and the NFL, brands and their agency partners are looking for more from the app. For instance, unlike on Twitter, brands cannot search on Threads for where they’re being mentioned — a critical tool for preempting crises or joining cultural conversations.

“It’s very important for brands to be able to find not just the positive stuff that’s being said about them, but also the negative content or misinformation they need to correct,” says Jeff Beringer, global president of digital at Golin.

Threads hasn’t allowed access to its application programming interface, meaning third-party social insights and listening platforms can’t monitor relevant information on the app, a process that streamlines social media management.

It’s not explicitly clear when API access may arrive. Cara Buscaglia, chief innovation and insights officer at Talkwalker, says her social listening and analytics company is trying to start a conversation with Threads parent company Meta about data usage.

She says that, typically when Meta releases products, “it can take three months to a year to develop API access for it.” A Meta representative could not be immediately reached for comment about the timeline for making public Threads’ API access.

Meta Business Suite, a one-stop shop where businesses can manage their marketing and advertising activities on Facebook and Instagram, is also unavailable for Threads.

Without support from third-party tools, companies must consider whether they have the resources to activate on another social media platform, says Beringer.

“For right now, brands need to manage their presence directly through the app, and that’s not a scalable way to do it, especially for big brands,” he says.

Golin is helping clients build their presence on Threads, but has cautioned against investing in content production at the same level as other legacy social channels, at least for the time being.

In the meantime, clients should experiment and develop expertise on Threads as quickly as possible, lest they wait too long and miss an opportunity to build a connection with their audiences, says Ephraim Cohen, global MD of media and platforms at FleishmanHillard.

“This could become a substantial platform [as soon as the next few] weeks or months,” he says. “The rate of change is so rapid these days that as soon as a brand can start learning about something, they should.”

As well as monitoring when their audiences join Threads, companies must also make sure that they’re engaging in the right conversations, Cohen says.

“For example, if you go to Twitter, you may often find that your target audience is there, but it’s an overwhelming political conversation, and you’re there to sell a food and beverage lifestyle,” he says. “Your audience might be there, but it doesn’t mean it’s the right platform for you.”