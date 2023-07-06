Climate tech company Climeworks signs U.S. partnership with LaunchSquad

The agency will lead the carbon removal company’s push into the U.S. market.

NEW YORK: Switzerland-based carbon-removal technology company Climeworks has signed a long-term partnership with LaunchSquad that is focused on its U.S. expansion, effective this month.

The agency began working with the company in January through an initial trial relationship that capped at six months.

The extension of the partnership, with an indefinite end date, is happening through a more aggressive approach to invest and expand in the U.S., according to LaunchSquad cofounder and principal Jason Mandell.

“Very early we had seen great traction from the U.S. businesses, but it has taken on a new level with the different acts being voted last summer,” said Climeworks CMO Julie Gosalvez. “That's where we said, okay, we need more than what we can handle from Switzerland and want to be sure that we are on the ground, both to push and have visibility.”

President Joe Biden’s budget, announced in March, includes plans to lower energy costs, investing $4.5 billion in clean energy across the U.S., including $1.3 billion for the Carbon Reduction Program. Biden also signed the most substantial federal investment in history to fight climate change last June, with about $375 billion designated over the next decade.

Gosalvez emphasized that Climework’s goals are to leverage its effort on education and visibility of direct air capture, emphasizing the company’s longevity in the field, which has become more popular in recent years.

Climeworks did not conduct an RFP process, but sought out an agency for support in the U.S. After researching agencies last year, it decided on LaunchSquad, according to Gosalvez. There was no incumbent agency partner.

“Agency and client is a bit of an old world nomenclature. It's really a team and a partnership,” Gosalvez said of the companies’ relationship as strategy partners rather than specifically an AOR in one sector.

LaunchSquad will continue to work with Climeworks on PR as well as on messaging and distribution. LaunchSquad SVP Matt Calderone has led work for Climeworks and the broader climate tech portfolio within LaunchSquad.

The practice consists of 15 staff and five people across senior leadership, including Mandell.

“We think this is both a tangible example of federal legislation being used to enable the U.S. to be a true leader in addressing climate challenges, as well as, for LaunchSquad, something we've been building for a good 15 years during earlier cycles of investment in clean and green tech innovation,” Mandell said via email.

Climeworks is looking to build facilities in the U.S. in addition to its locations in Switzerland and Iceland, with the aim to be operational by 2050, according to Calderone.

Financial details of the renewed partnership were not disclosed.

“We're really building and growing our practice and our work in climate, sustainability and energy,” Calderone said. “The last couple of years, the investment activity that the U.S. government has focused on policy and positions being created has made this a more viable market economically.”

Climeworks has been using carbon-removal technology since 2009. The company partners with businesses such as Microsoft, Shopify, Square, UBS, PWC and JPMorgan and others to make long-term commitments to remove carbon dioxide from the air.

LaunchSquad is a PR and content marketing agency with clients including Goodwill, Kroger, Netflix, The Trevor Project, Uber for Business and Uber Freight, according to its website.

The agency added to its climate tech portfolio in the last year international bioplastics manufacturer NatureWorks, carbon dioxide removal company Equatic, nonprofit Additional Ventures, solar energy company Lunar Energy and the Carbon Removal Alliance.

LaunchSquad reported a 10% revenue increase to $20 million globally and 8% to $18 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.