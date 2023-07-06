How Wendy’s and 12 other brands jumped on Threads

Meta’s Instagram unveiled Threads on Wednesday night. It already has 30 million sign-ups, and brands are among them.
While some social media managers are carefully strategizing how they will use the Twitter rival as part of their comms and marketing plans, others dove right in with multiple posts on the new platform.
It’s up in the air whether Threads will actually kill Twitter or just be the next Google+. Nonetheless, here’s how 13 brands are initially treating it.
Wendy's
Post by @wendysView on Threads
McDonald's
Amazon Prime Video
Post by @primevideoView on Threads
Netflix
Post by @netflixView on Threads
Sony Pictures
Post by @sonypicturesView on Threads
Spotify
Post by @spotifyView on Threads
Maybelline
Post by @maybellineView on Threads
American Eagle
Post by @americaneagleView on Threads
Lyft
Post by @lyftView on Threads
Moonpie
Post by @theoriginalmoonpieView on Threads
Foot Locker
Post by @footlockerView on Threads
Noodles & Company
Post by @noodlescompanyView on Threads
United Airlines
Post by @unitedView on Threads