How Wendy’s and 12 other brands jumped on Threads

News

These 13 brands are already using Meta’s Twitter rival.

by Diana Bradley Added 3 hours ago

Threads debuted on Wednesday night. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Meta’s Instagram unveiled Threads on Wednesday night. It already has 30 million sign-ups, and brands are among them.

While some social media managers are carefully strategizing how they will use the Twitter rival as part of their comms and marketing plans, others dove right in with multiple posts on the new platform.

It’s up in the air whether Threads will actually kill Twitter or just be the next Google+. Nonetheless, here’s how 13 brands are initially treating it. 

Wendy's 

Post by @wendys
View on Threads

McDonald's

Post by @mcdonalds
View on Threads

Amazon Prime Video

Post by @primevideo
View on Threads

Netflix

Post by @netflix
View on Threads

Sony Pictures

Post by @sonypictures
View on Threads

Spotify

Post by @spotify
View on Threads

Maybelline

Post by @maybelline
View on Threads

American Eagle

Post by @americaneagle
View on Threads

Lyft

Post by @lyft
View on Threads

Moonpie

Post by @theoriginalmoonpie
View on Threads

Foot Locker

Post by @footlocker
View on Threads

Noodles & Company

Post by @noodlescompany
View on Threads

United Airlines

Post by @united
View on Threads

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further