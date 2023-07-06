Mercury Analytics launches AI platform

WASHINGTON: Market research company Mercury Analytics is capitalizing on the increased availability of generative AI tools to turbocharge its offerings.

MercuryAI is an OpenAI-powered research platform for survey research and analysis. Integrated into the Mercury platform, MercuryAI provides deeper insights into qualitative data. While Mercury provides users with quantitative data, the addition of MercuryAI allows users to dig deeper and understand the “why” behind the feedback, the company said.

“MercuryAI is simplifying the path to giving people insight through our platform and capabilities,” said Mercury Analytics CEO Ron Howard. “It allows users to understand people’s reactions to qualitative questions, processing comments and making heads or tails of what people want you to know. With it, you can understand what they are trying to tell you and what are the emerging themes from these surveys.”

MercuryAI can also be used for focus groups. A user can upload a video of a focus group, and in minutes the tool will provide an analysis of what happened, allowing analysts to more quickly and accurately do their job.

Once a user uploads survey or focus group data into Mercury’s platform, they can dig into the analysis in ways including audience segments such as age, gender or location. They can also determine the type of analysis they want, such as a short summary, overall summary, sentiment analytics, major themes and quotes, comparison and more. The MercuryAI analysis is private and secure and customizable, the company said.

The firm has made MercuryAI available to all Mercury users at no additional cost. Clients who execute their projects, such as a research study or focus group, on another platform can also choose to upload their data to Mercury and run the analysis. This type of usage will incur a cost that is determined based on the size of the project and type of analysis needed.