Vir Biotechnology names Sasha Damouni Ellis as chief corporate affairs officer

SAN FRANCISCO: Vir Biotechnology, which focuses on immunology, has hired experienced pharmaceutical communications leader Sasha Damouni Ellis to serve as EVP and chief corporate affairs officer.

Damouni Ellis will report to Marianne De Backer, CEO of Vir, and is joining the company’s executive management team, the company said in a statement that cited Damouni Ellis’ record as a corporate communications and investor relations executive.

Damouni Ellis has worked at Marinus Pharma and Bayer and spent more than six years as a healthcare reporter at Bloomberg News.

Vir, based in San Francisco, is developing treatments for diseases including COVID-19, HIV and influenza, according to its website.

At Bayer, Damouni Ellis worked on “brand-building strategies in therapeutic areas of oncology, hemophilia, cardio-pulmonary and women’s health,” Vir said in a statement.





