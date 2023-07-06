Next 15 remains ‘resilient’ despite ‘modest decline’ in organic growth
Next 15 said it expects revenue for FY24 to be up by between five per cent and eight per cent on the previous year, and reported resilient trading for the five months to 30 June despite a ‘very tough comparator period’.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>