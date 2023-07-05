What brands and influencers need to know about the FTC’s updated guidelines for endorsements

The updates take AI, reviews and visibility into account.

In an effort to ensure business or brand endorsements used in advertising are truthful, the Federal Trade Commission has revised its endorsement guides for the first time since 2009.

The maximum civil penalty for each violation of the FTC’s provisions is $50,120.

Here’s what brands and influencers need to know about the new rules:

Creators must go beyond tagging a brand in a post or using hashtags like #sponsored or #ad if it isn’t clearly visible to all users. For example, on TikTok, creators must feature the disclosure within the video itself, not just in the caption.

Taking AI into account, virtual influencers also have to properly disclose their association with brands, being held to the same standards as their real-world counterparts.

Companies must clearly disclose when they provide an incentive for users to write positive reviews or stop including those reviews in their total ratings.

Companies may not suppress negative reviews or post reviews attributed to people who don’t exist or have no experience with the products in question.

Standard disclosures won’t work for children, who are unlikely to understand them if they're the intended audience. However, the FTC has not released details on this front.