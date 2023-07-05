Bevel acquired by Miami-based Avenue Z

MIAMI: Strategic communications agency Avenue Z has acquired tech and venture capital consultancy Bevel.

The deal, set to be effective in Q3, combines the two agencies’ vision of building category-leading companies via the combination of PR, digital marketing and technology, according to Bevel CEO Jessica Schaefer.

New York-based Bevel was founded by Schaefer in 2017 to reimagine the role of PR for technology companies, the agency said in a statement. Using her experience running communications for asset manager Point72, Schaefer launched a business model that combined storytelling with the analytical mindset of a start-up.

Bevel’s clients include financial companies Acorns, Better.com, BlockTower Capital, Clocktower Technology Ventures and Dave.com.

Avenue Z is a Miami-based agency that works with brands using PR, branding, digital media and optimization to boost their reputation in the market, the firm said in a statement.

CEO Jeffrey Herzog founded Avenue Z this year and quickly acquired Miami-based social media company the Snow Agency. Bevel is its second acquisition.

Schaefer will take on the title of chief commercial officer at Avenue Z while remaining the CEO of Bevel for the next year. She will also join the board of the Avenue Z Network as the only female member, according to a Bevel spokesperson.

“Once we started to take companies public, we found that their needs were much greater than we currently could have serviced them. So things like influencer relations, search engine optimization, content marketing, video and social media services — 360-degree campaigns that can drive influence and impact,” Schaefer said. “I felt like there was a gap, and when Jeff and I met and we were talking, it's such an obvious choice and decision that we can build a digital communications unicorn.”

Schaefer said that Bevel is experiencing year-over-year revenue growth of about 40%, but couldn’t keep up with demand in the market without joining forces with an agency like Avenue Z. With the new partnership, the company intends to continue to expand into markets, including health and climate tech.

Bevel launched a policy and regulatory affairs communications practice in January, led by hires with former government experience, Libbe Wilcox and Jeremy House. The firm began growing its health practice in November with the hire of XPrize alum Caden Kinard as lead of the health technology and sustainability division.

The Avenue Z network has about 100 staff, and it expects to grow between 25% and 50% this year, Herzog said. Bevel has a staff of 40 in offices in New York, Miami, Santa Monica, California, and a new location in London.

No layoffs occurred as a result of the deal. Financial details were not disclosed.

Herzog previously founded digital marketing agency iCrossing, which was acquired by Hearst Media in 2010 for $450 million.

With this acquisition, Avenue Z is actively looking to continue expanding and plans to acquire firms in digital marketing, branding, analytics and technology.

“We want to continue to build out our technology suite. We believe if you can't measure results, you can't manage it,” Herzog said. “Measurement, technology, visibility and AI are all central parts of building out a modern PR company and we intend to lead, not fall, in that area.”