Ex-H+K finance chief joins comms holding company
Rune Wilhelmsen has left Hill+Knowlton Strategies, where he was global finance director, to become chief financial officer and partner at Norwegian holding company Paritee, which invests in comms agencies.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>