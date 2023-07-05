Movers & Shakers: Via, Ogilvy PR Australia, and more

Via, a new agency specialising in strategic reputation advisory, news and content, is founded by Tala Booker and Dan Fitzpatrick (picture above), two executive corporate affairs veterans from HSBC. With HSBC as its anchor client, including being appointed the lead global communications firm for further building the profile of “HSBC Innovation Banking”, Via will work for the portfolio such as brand building, reputation and content across the UK, Hong Kong, Israel and the US. Via will also support the finance ecosystem - including banks, venture capital, private equity, insurers and asset managers - with their cross-border communications and brand-building needs in both Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Booker was managing director and global head of communications for commercial banking for HSBC Holdings plc. Fitzpatrick was head of communications for HSBC Singapore and, more recently, Australia.

Ogilvy has elevated James Curtis to head of consumer PR and influence, Sydney. Curtis was head of earned media before the promotion. He joined the agency in 2016 as account director. Prior to Ogilvy, he worked for Frank PR Australia, Weber Shandwick, Max, Champion Communications (London), and Hill & Knowlton. He has been working in the field of digital strategy, social content, CSR, crisis communications, media relations, and corporate communications for over 16 years.

Rochester, London-based PR Group, has won two new clients in the past month, continuing to expand its presence in the APAC region, including Red Shoots, a New Zealand FMCG brand incubator that uses good ingredients to make great products, and New Zealand’s number one plant-based food brand, Angel Food. For Red Shoots, Rochester has been briefed to focus on one of the key brands in their portfolio, Daily Good, a range of all-natural, health-enhancing, immunity shots, helping to leverage consumer awareness of the brand in New Zealand and Australia. For Angel Food, Rochester is providing media relations support to drive consumer awareness of key product launches and helping to secure profile opportunities and achieve coverage for company news.

Sharon Lee, former head of corporate affairs, brand and marketing in Singapore has left Standard Chartered Bank after working for over 12 years. Lee shared the news in a LinkedIn post and chose to be "out on my own" for “the rest of 2023”. Lee joined the bank in 2011 as regional head of brand and sponsorships. Before Standard Chartered Bank, she worked for Freedman International, Forbes Asia and Gosh Advertising.

Australian business planning consultancy 24HR Business Plan (24HRBP) has opened its new office in Singapore as it looks to further increase its footprint across the APAC region. 24HRBP has also appointed Tobias Wilson, Michel Goedegebuure and James Layard as senior advisors and inaugural members of 24HRBP’s Singapore Team.

Behavioural insights practice Canvas8 has made three staff hires in their new Philippines office. Therese Reyes joins Canvas8 as lead editor for the APAC region, Gershom Mabaquiao comes on board as junior editor, and Dren Pavia as junior sub-editor. Reyes will work with experts, journalists, and analysts to identify insights for clients. She was previously an editor with Vice Asia. Mabaquiao will support Reyes in driving APAC-specific cultural insights content. Pavia formerly spent three years as a creative associate and story writer for one of the largest film production companies in the Philippines, Star Cinema, before working for the Chinese streaming service WeTV and then US-based media company, Koreaboo, focusing mainly on K-Pop-related news.