How student-athletes can dominate the sport of PR

A former student-athlete makes the case for why athletes should be coveted communication hires.

A career in PR demands that you be a student of the craft, pay attention to detail, have unwavering dedication, excel in building relationships and be a teammate — all qualities of successful student-athletes.

Of the eight million high school student-athletes in the U.S., only 7% will make it to college athletics and less than 2% will play at National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 schools.

Athletes, whether they’re playing at the high school, college or professional level, understand what it’s like to meet demands in advance. So why aren’t these distinct qualities and experiences sought out and acknowledged across the communications industry?

As a former Michigan State University student-athlete and a Black female, I recognize the importance and power of perspective. Because of the historical inequities in our nation, athletes that look like me are often seen as being too competitive or having received a “free ride.”

People doubt the means by which we earned our education, despite D1 student-athletes maintaining a record high 90% graduation rate.

Whether it’s calling out plays in basketball or incoming strikes from the opposing side in volleyball, effective communication is in our DNA.

According to the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), “PR is a strategic communication process that builds mutually beneficial relationships between organizations and their publics.” This ability is ingrained in athletes. We build and maintain relationships with fans, teachers and coaches, skillfully navigate complex dynamics, read the room and exert confidence and influence in our communication.

From advocating for athletes in the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) to managing and protecting our social media presence and brand reputation, we’ve been PR pros since our very first game. We’ve been crafting our own narratives and engaging with a diverse set of stakeholders since the beginning of our journey.

Athletes possess a talent for collaboration with clients, internal teams, organizations and beyond. As a 400-meter hurdler, my efforts contributed to the overall team’s success. Those team-building skills translate to securing media placements, crafting press releases or developing social copy in PR. We do our work for the good of the collective.

Successful athletes, whether participating on a team or individually, understand the essence of teamwork and work towards the success of the agency overall. That’s why you’ll find them in employee resource groups (ERGs) or affinity groups. As the co-chair of the Black American Distinction ERG at H+K, I have the opportunity to unite Black professionals and allies to make real change.

Student-athletes have honed an invaluable skill forged through the crucible of competition that transfers to the workplace. Recruit athletes and leverage their perspectives. We’re fierce members of your teams and the ones you can call on when you’re winning gold medals or falling behind. Athletes know what it takes and how to also be a teammate in the process.

We never count ourselves out, so take a chance and put us in the game.

Taylor Mullins is an account manager at Hill+Knowlton Strategies.