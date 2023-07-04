Unlimited Group launches B2B division

Unlimited B2B draws on expertise from Nelson Bostock and Unlimited Group’s marketing agency, TMW Business, to deliver “better quality content and connected stories for brands that improve conversion through every stage of the buying journey”, according to today’s (4 July) announcement.

The new division will offer “content-at-scale in-sourcing for high-volume, quality content production, as well as full-funnel b2b activation including PR, brand storytelling, social and influencer, campaigns, ABM and CRM”, it said.

Unlimited B2B’s clients include packaging company Amcor and technology company Canon.

Faye Hawkins, former chief revenue officer at Unlimited, has been appointed managing director of the new division. It has a core team of 10 people, and will draw on staff from other parts of the group as needed.

Hawkins said: “We’re excited about bringing our leading agencies together to give clients something new – a way to bring brand storytelling and content all the way through the funnel to conversion and results.”

She added: “Authenticity and quality content is becoming ever more critical for b2b brands – especially as we enter the AI-generated era. Brands need to fuel their programmes with intelligent content that actually supports buyers in completing their mission, and fulfils on the promise of martech ROI.”

Unlimited B2B will exploit the group’s Human Understanding Lab, made up of 120 data scientists, behavioural scientists, researchers and neuroscientists, to get “real-time audience insights and behavioural science”.

Tim Hassett, chief executive of the Unlimited Group, commented: “We’re doing really pioneering work already to optimise content experience and inspire action across every channel and touchpoint for our clients. We’re now focused on augmenting our production at scale with insight and tech-enabled ways to deliver even greater performance and efficiency through content and activation.”

The group employs more than 570 people, and generated £53.4m in revenue for the year to 31 March 2022 – up from £43.3m the previous year. During this time, the group’s underlying earnings (EBITDA) more than doubled from £4.2m to £8.6m.