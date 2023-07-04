Freuds, Grayling and Manifest among agencies backing launch of PR Mums
Supported by 35 PR agencies, a hybrid recruitment company called PR Mums is set to launch on 17 July, offering a pathway for former PRs looking to return to work after starting a family.
