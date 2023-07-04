Luxury comms agency wins six-figure Whiteley account

Luxury communications agency Luchford has been appointed as the global PR partner for The Whiteley – a £1bn redevelopment of the Grade II-listed Whiteleys shopping centre in London.

Luchford was approached directly by its new client and has replaced the previous incumbent – design specialist Camron comms group.

Luchford has been appointed on a retained basis and the account is worth six figures annually.

Agency founder Kelly Luchford will lead the account team, which includes associate director Olivia Rutland who heads Luchford’s property division, and account director Sorcha Regan-Capes.

The agency’s brief encompasses placemaking, architecture, design and luxury lifestyle communications.

The Whiteley is a joint venture between property investment firm MARK and Hong Kong developer C C Land, with luxury homes specialist Finchatton acting as the development manager.

Set within the retained and restored Grade II-listed façade of the former department store-turned-shopping centre, the site will comprise 139 residential apartments and townhouses, a new luxury hotel and spa, and 19 businesses including restaurants, a cinema and a gym.

Alex Michelin, co-founder of Finchatton, said: “We have a long-established relationship with Luchford and are delighted to be working with them on The Whiteley. They have a proven track record of delivering the quality, global coverage The Whiteley deserves.”

Kelly Luchford commented: “Our property division is booming, and we are delighted to be representing the very best. In my 20-year career, I have never seen a development comparable to The Whiteley. We are excited to be working with Alex Michelin, and his team, as their meticulous restoration of this famous landmark unfolds”.

Luchford specialises in the property, travel, restaurant and drinks, escapes and wellbeing, and international design sectors. It was appointed as the PR agency for The Dorchester last year and in April this year, the agency boosted its ranks with the hiring of Olivia Rutland as associate director and Kate Ardron as director of travel.