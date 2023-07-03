Five Campaigns We Liked in June: vote for your favourite

Domino’s, Jet suit delivery
This stunt secured loads of coverage on the eve of the UK’s biggest music festival. To satisfy the cravings of revellers heading into Glastonbury, Domino’s ‘trialled’ a jetsuit pizza delivery service to festival-goers. The brand launched a trial from its store in Glastonbury to coincide with the town hosting the original rocket man – Elton John – as a headliner. The film and images were captivating, and the key message – Domino’s delivers – hit home.
Who's seen our Rocket Man jet pack deliveries to Glastonbury this week @eltonofficial wanna slice? pic.twitter.com/bbEP1eQeoQ— Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) June 23, 2023
Dash Water, ‘Into the lime-light’
Fresh from some effective newsjacking outside the High Court as Prince Harry was about to give evidence in the phone-hacking trial – where signs carrying the slogan ‘Harry doesn’t want the limelight but we do’ -– Dash Water went down a different route for a follow-up. The sparkling water brand created a quirky video series in which ordinary people who accidentally rose to fame are brought back into the ‘lime-light’. The series aimed to promote the brand’s latest flavour (lime, obviously). YouTubers Archie Manners and Josh Pieters interview the likes of IT consultant Guy Goma, who was mistaken for a technology journalist and interviewed by the BBC live on air; internet rap sensation ‘Alex from Glasto’; and Kevin the ‘Whisk Guy’ from Come Dine With Me. It was an engaging idea, well executed, and with good use of influencers.
eBay, ‘Single-wear summer is over’
The stated mission of eBay UK is to end ‘single-wear summer’, after finding that Brits are expected to buy 50 million throwaway outfits this year. The answer was a simple idea that emphasised the point and worked well with its sponsorship of Love Island. To combat fast-fashion bad habits, the brand opened a pre-loved clothes vending machine in Paddington Station, offering holiday-goers heading to Heathrow the chance to grab their forgotten items, second-hand.
Child Action Poverty Group, ‘Food Glorious Food’
This achingly sad video does a wonderful job of luring the reader into a sense of wonder about the joy of food through the eyes of a child – before depicting the reality for many kids today.
Cadbury FC, ‘Club together common ground’
A strong example of brand purpose and collaboration, here. A campaign by Cadbury FC, the chocolate brand’s football club partnership, saw it pool the resources of 14 top professional clubs to create a ‘common ground’ for Grenfell Athletic FC – a new pitch to act as a home for its men’s and women’s teams. Cadbury is donating grass seed, soil, equipment and expertise, in a campaign developed with creative agencies Elvis and Brothers & Sisters, and marketing agency MKTG Sports + Entertainment.
We're clubbing together with 14 of our partner clubs, for Grenfell Athletic FC, donating much needed assets, funds and equipment to help them build a common ground. Find out more https://t.co/n5qF4x0y0o #CadburyFC #ClubTogether #GrenfellAthleticFC pic.twitter.com/tmDx8iZieF— Cadbury UK (@CadburyUK) June 27, 2023