Penta launches global AI unit

Alberto Lopez-Valenzuela, senior partner, and Andrea Christianson, partner, are co-leading the new division.

WASHINGTON: Penta is continuing its foray into artificial intelligence, establishing a global taskforce to support clients with the technology.

The agency has been helping clients navigate generative AI’s capabilities in global regulatory landscape analyses, media monitoring, message development and advertising. Establishing a dedicated AI division allows Penta to formalize that work.

Senior partner Alberto Lopez-Valenzuela and partner Andrea Christianson are jointly overseeing the taskforce from London and Washington, DC, respectively.

According to a Penta statement, the unit will put the agency’s data scientists side-by-side with public policy experts and strategists. A Penta representative declined to comment on how many staffers are a part of the team.

“We have seen firsthand the opportunities and challenges arising from advances in generative AI,” Christianson said, via email. “We're excited to marshal the firm's global expertise to ensure our clients are getting high-quality insight and counsel.”

Penta, which was formed from the merger of six firms in September, has more than 350 staffers across eight countries, including in Hong Kong, Singapore, Paris and London. It bills itself as the first “stakeholder solutions” firm, referring to the integration of data technology and strategy.

The agency was recently spotlighted in PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023, where president Matt McDonald said he expects his firm to report $100 million in revenue this year.