‘Unwearable’ art installment raises awareness of rare skin disease

RIDGEFIELD, CT: A pharmaceutical company has added a fifth piece to an art installment aimed at raising awareness of the impact of a rare skin disease.

Boehringer Ingelheim, a German pharma company, launched The Unwearable Collection last year to convey the potential burden faced by people with generalized pustular psoriasis, a rare form of psoriasis that causes widespread pus-filled bumps and can be life threatening.

Boehringer Ingelheim manufactures a treatment for the disease, Spevigo, which the Food and Drug Administration approved in 2022.

The collection, featuring four pieces, debuted at the American Academy of Dermatology annual meeting. Bart Hess, a Dutch artist and designer, took four GPP patients’ descriptions of what it’s like to live with the disease and transformed them into four physical figures that make their experience tangible.

“When I’m having a really bad flare, it feels like there are times when people are stabbing me with lots of knives,” one patient says in a video highlighting the collection.

Hess made the “fashion line” with bits of sharp glass, wooden shards, blades, knives and colored foil aimed at illustrating the impact of a flare.

“Unless you or someone you know is affected by GPP, it’s very difficult to understand what a physical and emotional toll it can have on a person, so we knew that we needed to find an eye-catching and thought-provoking way to translate the burden of GPP to a wider audience,” said Claudia Beqaj, Boehringer Ingelheim executive director of dermatology sales and marketing, via email.

As to how the collection relates to the company’s GPP treatment, Beqaj wrote, “While Boehringer Ingelheim does have a treatment for GPP flares, the goal of The Unwearable Collection is to bring attention to this rare disease and the challenges patients experience.”

Students at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York created the fifth piece, titled Trapped by Uncertainty. The addition, which maintains the theme of the earlier work, was also based on interviews of GPP patients, who described the threat of flares as “very unpredictable” in a statement.

“Trapped by Uncertainty combines unwearable elements, such as shards of glass and crystals, with materials used in everyday fashion design,” the collection website states. “The outer layer of the design uses materials like tulle and mesh that have been manipulated to appear as smoke billowing around the individual, to represent the feeling of uncertainty that many people with GPP experience between flares. The placement of colorful glass on the hands, face and body represent the beauty and individuality of people living with this rare disease.”

The company revealed the piece at FIT to an audience of alumni, influencers and media, patients and Boehringer Ingelheim staff.

The Unwearable Collection received awards at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and the Clio Awards.

The pieces will be shown at the GPP Forum and World Congress of Dermatology from July 1-5 in Singapore and at FIT’s Art and Design Gallery from September 14 to October 15.

Boehringer Ingelheim worked with the advertising agency Area 23 on the original campaign and Ogilvy Health “to support the 2023 evolution of The Unwearable Collection,” Beqaj stated.