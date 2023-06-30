Featuring:
-Megan Matthews, VP of communications, PayPal
-Matt Ashworth, SVP, technology and GM, Seattle, WE Communications
“It’s an exploratory time and nobody should consider themselves behind.” This sage advice is offered by PayPal’s Megan Matthews to directly counteract the fears many communicators have about already being hopelessly far back of others when it comes to AI adoption.
As this conversation continues, Ashworth recognizes a clear opportunity for comms to lead in helping get up to speed.
The creation of “cross-functional centers of excellence” is not only a great idea for agencies and in-house arms alike. “Communicators are in the perfect position,” he says, to ensure such hubs are created so that best practices and tactics can be shared organization-wide.
While any conversation about creativity and AI conjures up thoughts about the “art” side of PR, Matthews strongly believes that the “science” side can be even more interesting. As just one example, she discusses how AI can supercharge analytics and measurement in a way that could revolutionize how brands speak to audiences in even more specific and personalized ways.
AI will allow PR pros to get so much better at “content intelligence,” she asserts. Matthews and Ashworth agree that this also directly contributes to comms’ ability to perform its most important function – protecting and growing brands’ reputation.
From prompts to post-content possibilities to the reintroduction of some “old-school” roles, this podcast shares a plethora of creative possibilities that AI can bring to bear for communications.