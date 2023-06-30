‘Do we consult with the local branch, or chuck them under the bus?’ – CAMRA’s response to Essex pub racist dolls row
Tom Stainer, chief executive of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), told PRWeek’s Crisis Communications summit this week about the pressures of becoming embroiled in a recent scandal.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>