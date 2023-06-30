Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation brings on Boden

The agency is also working with the Latin Recording Academy.

MIAMI: The Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation has hired the Boden Agency to spearhead PR efforts.

The Miami-based PR firm will also provide limited support to the Latin Recording Academy with measurement and analytics.

“As a long-time champion of Hispanic culture and with deep ties across multiple key stakeholders, Boden’s experience in making an impact with the Hispanic community through powerful, creative storytelling made us the perfect match,” said agency founder and principal Natalie Boden, via email.

The Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established by the Latin Recording Academy in 2014 to increase international awareness and appreciation of the contributions of Latin music and its makers to the world’s culture.

Boden was hired in April, following a competitive RFP process, said Boden, via email.

As the foundation gears up to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2024, Boden will support its renewed focus on increasing visibility among key stakeholders for its music education programs, as well as scholarships and grants, Boden explained.

Each year, the foundation awards a prodigy scholarship and gifted tuition and tuition assistance scholarships for music students around the world to pursue a college education.

Additionally, the foundation holds education programs in middle and high schools, universities and music education institutions. Boden is promoting its initiatives including Latin Grammy in the Schools, Latin Grammy Emerging Latinas, Latin Grammy Master Series and Latin Music Research and Preservation Grants.

The foundation is also planning to expand programming and access to industry experiences for Latin music creators. As part of that effort, it is looking at more locations and virtual access to the Latin Grammy Master Series to offer music students access to a wider variety of topics and business professionals. The organization is also exploring markets for Latin Grammy in the Schools and wider reach for scholarships and grants across the globe.

Boden said that, in recent years, the global influence of Latin music, from regional Mexican to Reggaeton, has “reached new heights.”

However, she added that “there is a lot of work to be done to elevate Latin music all over the world and address some of the challenges its creators face, including access to music education and financial aid, gender inequality and historical music research and preservation.”

Boden EVP and partner Lauren Gongora and associate VP Abril Barba are leading account work.

Budget information was not disclosed. The client was not available for comment.

Since its inception, the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation has donated more than $7.6 million to students, schools, music programs, musicologists and researchers, with the support of the Latin Recording Academy’s members, artists, corporate sponsors and other donors, according to a statement.

The Latin Recording Academy also produces the annual Latin Grammy Awards.

Boden, which last year named Sara Garibaldi as president, also works with clients such as McDonald’s, PepsiCo and UnitedHealthcare on multicultural campaigns.