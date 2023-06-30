Zeno Group lays off 3% of global workforce

The impacted staff were from across the U.S. network.

NEW YORK: Zeno Group has laid off 3% of its global workforce, the same week that DJE Holdings sister agency Edelman said it is cutting the size of its staff.

The impacted Zeno employees were from across the U.S. network, according to global CEO Barby Siegel.

“We have had to unfortunately eliminate a small number of positions, representing about 3% of our global workforce,” Siegel said via email. “This is part of an overall restructuring for future growth in a new economic normal.”

Zeno had 797 staff globally and 548 in the U.S. last year, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.

Siegel said that for those impacted by the reduction, the agency is providing “transitional support” including separation pay, continued access to employee assistance program ComPysch, meditation service Headspace membership and financial coaches.

Zeno is the latest in a series of firms cutting back on their staff this year. Edelman laid off 240 positions, or 4% of its global workforce on Wednesday. WE laid off less than 5% of its staff this month. Praytell let go of fewer than 10 employees in May. Weber Shandwick eliminated the roles of just under two dozen staff members in late February.

Zeno reported a revenue increase of 17% to $138 million globally and 16% increase to $110 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report. The agency is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.