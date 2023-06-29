Agencies, educators decry Supreme Court affirmative action ruling

The landmark decision overturns years of precedent that has helped diverse college applicants.

WASHINGTON: The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action, ruling it unconstitutional to consider race in university admissions.

The vote was 6-3 in the University of North Carolina case and 6-2 in the Harvard University case, according to the Associated Press. Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson recused herself from voting in the Harvard case.

President Joe Biden said SCOTUS “walked away from precedent” on Thursday, and that he “strongly disagrees” with the decision.

“Our colleges are stronger when they are racially diverse. And America is stronger because we are tapping into our full range of talent,” he added. “Today's Supreme Court decision is not the last word.”

Many PR agencies responded quickly. Many firms within The Change Agencies, a national network of independent multicultural and LGBTQ+-owned and operated communications agencies, voiced their outrage in statements to PRWeek.

“If the Supreme Court will uphold race based decisions for U.S. military service academy recruiting but not for U.S. colleges and universities, the conservative majority has officially shown their true colors," said Audrey Ponzio, CEO and founder of APC Collective, a PR firm in Austin, Texas.

Dallas-based firm Project Mockingbird is partnering with diversity, equity and inclusion technology company Kanarys to provide critical resources and guidance to corporations as they navigate the implications of the SCOTUS ruling in the workplace, it said in a statement.

Some of the nation’s largest education nonprofits have taken to social media to push back. Here’s how a few organizations reacted to SCOTUS’ landmark decision.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

The @gatesfoundation is committed, alongside our partners and grantees, to ensuring all students – including and especially Black, Latino, and Indigenous students and students from low-income backgrounds – achieve their educational goals and that race, ethnicity, and income are… — Mark Suzman (@MSuzman) June 29, 2023

Teach for America

Today we lost a vital support in the effort to create a brighter future for America’s children, but @TeachForAmerica will carry on our work & advocacy to build a diverse educator workforce, because all students benefit by learning from teachers of different races and backgrounds. https://t.co/wgfQMlW0x9 — Elisa Villanueva Beard (@VillanuevaBeard) June 29, 2023

National Education Association

Every student has the right to reach their full potential in school. But, color-coded barriers have historically been used to prevent Black, brown, and Indigenous people from accessing such opportunities. This #SCOTUS decision reinforces those barriers. https://t.co/1Mb50QuYN9 https://t.co/ZUPEWnnTvl — NEA (@NEAToday) June 29, 2023

The Education Trust

The U.S. Supreme Court has voted to end #AffirmativeAction in college admissions. This decision upends years of progress on advancing racial equity & economic prosperity for students & families of color. https://t.co/80vmw9Ad03 — The Education Trust (@EdTrust) June 29, 2023

Education Reform Now

ERN CEO @Jorge_Elorza: "Reversing race conscious admissions policies will only allow [structural racism] to go unchecked, harkening us back toward times of greater inequity and division, not toward the progress so many of us seek." Read the full statement:https://t.co/u9IOYCgAyW — Education Reform Now (@EdReformNowUSA) June 29, 2023

Many civil rights and racial justice organizations have spoken out online, too.

NAACP

"In a society still scarred by the wounds of racial disparities, the Supreme Court has displayed a willful ignorance of our reality." —@DerrickNAACP



Today's decision on affirmative action jeopardizes hard-fought progress for Black Americans.



Read more: https://t.co/QXgO3xqesB pic.twitter.com/8ToQav41Xt — NAACP (@NAACP) June 29, 2023

Asian Americans Advancing Justice

No matter what the white supremacists say, getting rid of affirmative action means that fewer Asian American students would be admitted to college. — Advancing Justice - AAJC (@AAAJ_AAJC) June 29, 2023

Hispanic Federation