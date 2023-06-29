Greg Jones has been busy since he became European CEO of the the award-winning PR and creative agency Smarts at the end of 2022. The agency recently opened an office in Amsterdam offering a full suite of marketing communication services, including PR, digital, experiential, employee engagement and its new creator hub division.
"What we're trying to do at Smarts is combine culture longevity, culture endurance with real creativity that makes people sit up and take notice," said Jones. "And be entertained, educated and informed by the work that we're doing."
And as he told PRWeek UK's editor-in-chief, Danny Rogers, during Cannes Lions 2023, the agency isn't finished there, with more growth, more investment on the horizon.
See the full interview in the video above…