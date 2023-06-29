“When you come to Cannes, you see all these signs celebrating Cannes’ history,” observes Bospar principal Curtis Sparrer as he kicks off this video. “What you don’t see in those signs are gay people, lesbian people.”
Bospar took a major step in potentially changing that with Club Courage, a June 21 event that welcomed and celebrated this wonderful community that needs to be recognized.
As shared by many at the party, most brands do indeed want to celebrate LGBTQIA+ individuals – in their marketing and hiring practices alike. This event, and others in the future that it wants to inspire, hopefully gives those brands the courage to do so.