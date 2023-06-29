YouTuber Colleen Ballinger ignores PR advice in bizarre response to grooming allegations

YouTube star Colleen Ballinger, creator of sketch character Miranda Sings, has responded to allegations that she groomed fellow YouTuber Adam McIntyre when he was a teenager.

In a YouTube video posted on Wednesday, Ballinger said, “Even though my team has strongly advised me to not say what I want to say, I realized they didn’t say I couldn't sing what I want to say.”

She then strummed a ukulele for 10 minutes and sang about how the claims against her are gossip and lies, including saying, “The only thing I’ve ever groomed is my two Persian cats.” The video has already amassed more than 2.5 million views.

Los Angeles-based Metro Public Relations worked with the YouTuber as recently as 2018, helping book an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark to discuss her pregnancy. Ballinger is represented by talent agency The Gersh Agency.

Metro Public Relations and The Gersh Agency did not immediately return PRWeek’s requests for comment.

Ballinger’s recent controversies have cost her brand partnerships with skincare company OneSkin, telemedicine brand Zocdoc, women’s multivitamin company Ritual and food delivery platform HelloFresh.

McIntrye issued a response to Ballinger on social media, stating her response video showcased “exactly the type of evil woman she is.”

as much as colleen discredited & made fun of me, im glad her video did ONE thing, show you all EXACTLY the type of evil woman she is, that a lot of us have experienced over the past few years behind the scenes, the mask has slipped…everyone meet the REAL colleen ballinger. — adam mcintyre (@theadammcintyre) June 28, 2023

Ballinger’s response has drawn widespread criticism and mockery on Twitter.

colleen ballinger after her pr team told her not to speak on the controversy: pic.twitter.com/gl45pElsOx — markie (runway mama) (@MOAMETALIZM) June 28, 2023