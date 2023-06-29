Rival IQ adds social listening capabilities

The options are included in Engage and Engage Pro plans for Rival IQ users.

SEATTLE: Social media analytics company Rival IQ is adding social listening to its offerings.

Built on NetBase Quid’s social listening platform, the capabilities will be included in Engage and Engage Pro plans for Rival IQ users. By combining social listening with Rival IQ’s analytics capabilities, users will be able to gain a more comprehensive picture of the online landscape and better understand their brand’s health online, the company said.

The social listening capabilities enable Rival IQ users to get insights into conversations happening in places from news sites and Quora to Reddit and Twitter. Users can more easily measure brand perception and sentiment, post volume, the number of authors posting about a brand or industry, discover industry trends and monitor competitors.

The platform gives users the option to use AI-generated queries or an intuitive query builder to generate a more customized question. It also provides information such as the number of posts about a search term, potential impressions, number of authors posting about it and net sentiment.

Rival IQ also offers deeper analytics, such as the option to create visuals and word clouds and options for more measurements. This includes the option to understand sentiment drivers by type, look at post volume over time frames to identify spikes, understand popular terms or analyze sources to see on which platforms a brand appears most frequently, the company said in a statement.

Rival IQ customers can access social listening either as a trial through the end of July or included in their plan.