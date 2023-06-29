Sprout Social: Most Twitter conversations about Cannes had positive sentiment

The analytics company also tracked keywords and hashtags that got the most traction during the awards.

CANNES, FRANCE: The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is over, and the data is in.

Social media analytics company Sprout Social crunched the numbers and uncovered the impact the festival and awards had on conversations on social media.

According to the company, conversation volume referencing the awards or festival increased 652% the week of Cannes Lions compared to the week prior. More than 27,500 Twitter conversations generated 1 billion impressions, and a majority, 57%, had positive sentiment. The month-to-date totals are 1.29 billion impressions and 901,300 engagements.

The analytics company also tracked keywords and hashtags that gained the most traction during the awards. Between June 19 and 23, Cannes Lions was mentioned more than 31,000 times, seeing 947,108 engagements — encompassing likes, comments and shares — and generating 1.1 billion potential impressions. Commonly used hashtags include #CannesLions2023 with 12,300 mentions, #CannesLions70 with 5,682 mentions and #CannesLions with 4,185 mentions.

Among key topics, creativity saw the greatest number of mentions, with 2,353. This was followed by 1,509 mentions of ads or advertising, and 1,297 mentions of media. PR, public relations and communications lagged behind in the number of mentions, referenced 396 times among conversations online.

Engagements paint a slightly different picture.

While creativity saw a large number of engagements in addition to mentions, with 50,361 engagements, the greatest number of engagements, 54,878, took place with the topic of media. Meanwhile, topics like sports or gaming, which received 581 mentions, generated massive engagement (46,254). This was also the case with AI (898 mentions, 11,745 engagements) and PR, with 28,429 engagements.

Mike Blight, senior market research and insights manager at Sprout Social, said via email that the insights show the topics that can gain the most traction and where brands can contribute to online conversations.

“For example, sports and gaming saw more than four times the amount of social engagements than the popular topic of AI, despite having a fraction of total mentions,” he said. “These insights help brands understand what’s resonating with their audiences so they can fine-tune their strategies in real-time and adapt future plans accordingly.”