What is your favorite Independence Day 2023 campaign?

Here’s how Aldi, Old Navy and Pepsi are celebrating the holiday.

Independence Day is coming up on Tuesday, and three brands have come up with unique ways to make the day extra special.

Aldi and Old Navy are helping consumers to save money, while Pepsi has invented a totally new condiment that is sure to, at the very least, be a conversation piece at any BBQ.

Here is what the brands are doing…

Old Navy

Just ahead of the holiday weekend, Old Navy is giving away free gas. Starting on June 26, the retailer is presenting $50 RaceTrac gift cards to the first 250 cars who show up at designated RaceTrac gas stations in Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville and New Orleans. Old Navy credit card holders will receive even more in the form of two $50 gift cards.

Aldi

Want to save money on your Fourth of July BBQ? Aldi is holding a Cookout Kickback Sweepstakes, running from June 27 to July 11, where 1,000 fans will be selected to receive a gift card valued at $20.87 – the price difference between an Aldi cookout and the American Farm Bureau Federation’s national average. Shoppers can enter for a chance to win by going to aldi.us/cookoutkickback.

Pepsi

Would you try Pepsi-infused ketchup? That’s exactly what the soda brand has created with its new Pepsi Colachup. Baseball fans can try it on July 4 at the home fields of four Major League Baseball teams –the Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees.

Stop the condiment wars, the undisputed champ is here – Pepsi Colachup. Sweet, salty, and ready to try at select baseball stadiums on July 4th. Hot dogs are #BetterWithPepsi pic.twitter.com/7YQJdoAcTW — Pepsi (@pepsi) June 27, 2023

But who did it best?