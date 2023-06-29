How a Mental Health Awareness Month campaign aims to Talk Away the Dark

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Allison+Partners rolled out the campaign this spring.

NEW YORK: Darkness has long been associated with depression. A campaign from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and agency Allison+Partners uses the image of darkness to illuminate how dialogue with people experiencing mental health issues such as depression can prevent suicide.

“What leads someone to consider suicide is complex, and although words alone can’t heal everything, we can’t begin to address suicide if we don’t take the first step and start the conversation,” said Stephanie Rogers, chief communications officer for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, via email.

The public service announcement, Talk Away the Dark, premiered during Mental Health Awareness Month in May. It also debuted amid an alarming trend in the number of suicides. Suicide rates in the U.S. increased 37% from 2000 to 2018, then dropped 5% from 2018 to 2020, but returned to their peak in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s video shows a young woman trying to engage her father as he sits in a dark home. “Dad, are you OK?” she asks with a smile while they eat dinner.

He shrugs it off and says he’s just stressed out.

But as the two-minute video progresses, he continues to evade her efforts to talk. Each time, a light in the house turns off. She tells him she can play a song for him but notices his guitar missing. He tells her he gave it to his cousin.

“I don’t need it anymore,” he says.

Eventually she tells him he should talk to someone, but when he declines, she says they can’t keep pretending everything is OK and asks, “Have you been thinking about suicide?” Finally he tells her, “It’s been a tough couple months.”

A light turns on.

The light “plays a symbolic role in the way it represents the father’s mental health,” Rogers said.

“We knew that this idea of talking away the dark would resonate with people,” she said. “All too often, warning signs go unaddressed, even when we sense someone is struggling, because suicide is a topic that hides in the shadows.”

The campaign website also features information about suicide warning signs and how to start a conversation about mental health.

While it may seem counterintuitive to talk about suicide in order to prevent it, Rogers said that “it’s a common misconception that talking about suicide will put the idea in someone’s head.”

“The truth is, research shows us that talking about suicide does not increase a person’s risk of suicide. Rather, it could save someone’s life,” she wrote.

The foundation has safe reporting guidelines, which the PSA followed. Those include not mentioning suicide in the headline or at the start of a story.

The organizations premiered the PSA on NBC News. Anchor Kate Snow, who has discussed losing her father-in-law to suicide, interviewed Dr. Christine Moutier, the foundation’s chief medical officer, about the campaign.

The advertising agency TBWA\Chiat\Day, which worked on the campaign pro bono, produced the PSA and secured donated media from channels such as IFC, Paramount and Scripps.

On social media, the organization promoted the hashtag #TalkAwayTheDark and hosted an Instagram live event to stream the PSA.

Allison+Partners recruited influencers to focus on the “overarching message of hope, taking cues from the PSA and making a concerted effort to reach populations who experience higher rates of suicide, including LGBTQIA+, Black and Latinx communities,” said Kristen Kmetetz, the agency’s Boston GM.

The campaign will continue at least through the end of the year, Rogers stated.