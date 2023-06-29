'PR has risen in time of permacrisis' - lessons from Cannes winners, PRWeek podcast

Audio

Which Cannes Lions-winning campaigns stood out for PRWeek's regular podcasters - and what do they tell us about big trends in PR and campaigns?

by PRWeek UK staff Added 3 hours ago

The Beyond the Noise podcast this week features regular host Frankie Oliver alongside PRWeek UK editor John Harrington and news editor Siobhan Holt.




PRWeek UK’s Beyond the Noise podcast, which is published on alternate weeks, looks at some of the biggest issues affecting comms and PR. Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, or listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

The trio this week talk through some of the Lions-winning campaigns from this year that piqued their interest. They analyse what the campaigns tell us about major themes such as PR's role as a strategic function of business and what it tells us about the industry's creative prowess. They also ask if 'traditional' creativity has a place in the time of permacrisis.


