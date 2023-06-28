Featuring:
-Michael Kaye, director of brand marketing and comms, Archer & OkCupid
-Matt Ashworth, SVP, technology and GM, Seattle, WE Communications
“Communicators must be good advocates for the proper use of AI,” asserts WE’s Matt Ashworth in kicking off this podcast. “We need to use the technology in a way that puts humans at the center.”
Michael Kaye, who heads up marcomms for dating sites Archer and OkCupid, does more than just agree with that sentiment. He epitomizes it. He recalls for Ashworth one of the very first things he did upon joining his current company last year.
“I went to the data science team,” shares Kaye, “and asked them to train me as if I were a data analyst.” Forging such relationships with different teams within – and even outside – your organization is essential when it comes to learning about emerging technologies, such as AI, and how to best use them.
Throughout the podcast, Kaye and Ashworth speak tactically on topics such as data security, avoiding bias, the signs to look for to tell you that you can trust the information AI is gleaning, and more.
Kaye also discusses an interesting incorporation of ChatGPT at his brand that has been incredibly well received by the sites’ users.
Such experimentation with AI is fast becoming table stakes for PR pros. This podcast will both educate and inspire you to meet the moment.