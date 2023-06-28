My experience at Cannes: U.S. Young Lions

Five young creatives representing the U.S. in this year’s Young Lions competition give their take on the diversity of this year’s festival and what can be improved.

The Young Lions competition returned to an in-person event during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity this year, offering creatives under 30 from around the world the opportunity to answer briefs and be mentored by top talent.

Five teams of two were selected to represent Team USA at the competition this year. The U.S. chapter of Young Lions is overseen by cinema advertising network National CineMedia.

As part of a series of columns dedicated to exploring representation at Cannes, Campaign US asked NCM to facilitate interviews with some of the Team USA competitors to understand whether they felt their communities were visible and accessible at advertising’s biggest annual festival.

Interviewees include Weber Shandwick copywriter Emma LeMay and senior designer John Chavez, who participated in the PR competition. LeMay identifies as a Chinese-American transracial adoptee. She was born in China and then adopted by a white family in the U.S., and is residing in New York, N.Y. Chavez was born in the Philippines and moved to the U.S. with his family when he was seven. He identifies as a Filipino American and is based in Washington, DC.

We also heard from Havas’ art director Benjamin Lin and copywriter Sarah Park, who participated in the Digital competition. Both identify as Asian American. Lin resides in New York, New York, while Park is based in Dallas, Texas.

Amazon copywriter Palak Kapadia also shared her thoughts. Kapadia took part in the Film competition and won a bronze medal for Team USA alongside MullenLowe’s Catarina Barcala. She was born and raised in Mumbai, India and moved to the U.S. four years ago. She lives in New York.

The five Young Lions were interviewed by Amy Tunick, the CMO of NCM, who led the Team USA program.

This Q&A has been edited for brevity and clarity.

How did it feel to be in Cannes this year?

Emma LeMay: “It's surreal, honestly. Cannes is something that our coworkers have said they've been in the industry for 10-plus years and have never had the chance to go to. So leading up to Cannes, I felt imposter syndrome. [But] getting here, wearing the name tag that says Young Lions Competitor — everyone has been so encouraging and kind, and that feels really validating and rewarding. It's also really amazing being in this competition – not only representing the U.S., but also for us representing the AAPI community. I wish there were more Asian people here, but I know that we've come a really long way and we're going to keep making strides.

“I struggled a lot with my identity as a lot of ethnic minorities do growing up in the U.S. — especially ones that are in homogenous communities. So for me coming to Cannes and seeing all different people from different backgrounds — it remedies that feeling of ‘I don't belong here,’ since other people have felt similarly, and this is a place where everyone can come together and celebrate.”

John Chavez: “Being at Cannes has been an interesting journey. When we moved to the U.S., I was undocumented, and so it was only recently that I got my citizenship. So there was that tension of, could I even make it to Cannes while I was waiting on my passport, waiting on my like citizenship exam? Thankfully, it all worked out. But it's an interesting feeling coming from the U.S. — a country [where] for the longest time it didn't feel like I belonged because I didn't have the paperwork to show for it — and then representing them on a global stage. It's a lot of mixed feelings. But ultimately, I'm proud of where I was born and where I came from, and who I'm representing as a Filipino American. It's exciting to see and connect with other Filipinos here.”

Ben Lin: “There's just so much work that happens around the world that you don't get to hear about on a day-to-day basis, especially if you're not caught up in each country's advertising. But seeing it all put together is just incredibly inspiring — it makes me want to put out the best work that I can.”

Sarah Park: “It feels unreal. I feel inspired and ready to take on more creative work when I return.”

Palak Kapadia: “It is so surreal, honestly, it is beyond anything I have ever imagined. I'm so grateful and truly overwhelmed at the opportunity. For it to be coming on so early in my career too.”

Did you feel like your community was represented equitably at the festival? What about in the jury room?

LeMay: “I think our community as an Asian American and a woman is representative here, but I wouldn't say it's necessarily equal across the board. And I know there are very few spaces where it is when you have these types of very large events. That being said, it's still been a really wonderful experience, and you can learn a lot from anyone whether they do or don't look like you.

“One thing that did stand out to me during one of the award ceremonies was not having the representation of the work being the ones accepting the award. I think that is something that we really need to prioritize moving forward. If you're going to have a campaign centered around women, it should be women that are accepting the award. The same goes for work highlighting diversity — it leaves an interesting impression when you see a white man go up and collect that award.”

Chavez: “I think I would say it's close, but there's still room for improvement. There are a few different things that I have picked up on that make me feel more welcome and at ease here. For one thing, there's a new initiative called Stop at Nothing, and it's basically Asian American or Asians across the marketing communications field gathering together and creating a space for each other to talk about their experiences. It spans the entire Asian diaspora. Being in that space and getting to network and meet others who have been in the industry for a long time and learn from them has been a huge boost in making me feel like I belong here.

“I've also noticed that — at least in the Young Lions competition — there is a strong representation of Asian creatives. I think that's just really exciting that we're showing up in these ways, and that we're very visible. Seeing my people has been really refreshing.”

Lin: “Being able to see all the work from around the world from all sorts of different countries — it was really nice to see Asian countries and their work being represented. Specifically for our experience as Young Lions, we did get to work on a brief that was centered around the Indian community, so that was also very meaningful.”

Park: “As an Asian person myself, I do see Asian countries very well represented, but I think as an Asian American, it is a different identity. And it is harder to relate to Asian culture itself compared to someone who was born and raised in America as an Asian American. So I think I would love to see more Asian American representation rather than just Asian culture — something that integrates the two.”

Kapadia: “[There’s been] a lot of Indian representation at Cannes this year, even just from going to the different talks and seeing a lot of the delegates are from India. It is wonderful to see the jury are from all around the world. And the brief that we were assigned is specifically for the Indian target market, which is not something that I was expecting.”

Do you feel like the work that’s been winning awards is reflective of diverse communities?

Lin: “I do think that the work is reflective of a diverse culture. [But] I wish some of the work was presented in the original cultural context as well as the original language. Obviously it's a little bit difficult because you want to make sure everyone is able to read or understand the concepts and the production and the execution of the campaign. But I think that there's a lot of cultural context that may be lost when things are translated to English.

“I know that as a Mandarin speaker, there are certain colloquialisms or slang that would work in Mandarin that wouldn't necessarily work in English. So I would love it if these case studies would be able to go deeper into the cultural impact and the cultural nuances of each campaign.”

How are factors like recessionary concerns and diminishing human rights in the U.S. influencing attitudes and actions being taken within the diverse community this year?

LeMay: “We're here in June at this International Festival of Creativity and the presence for Pride and Juneteenth just has not felt as strong as it is in the U.S. It was a reminder that not everywhere in the world is going to focus on celebrating and recognizing those events. I’m not saying that they don't care about that here, but just the presence of it around the festival....I know if we were in New York — or really any city in the U.S. — it would be all the rage.”

Chavez: “I think it's a bit of a scattershot in the sense that back in the U.S., we're reckoning with so many different national issues: the recession, racial tensions continue to worsen, attacks on women's bodies and their rights are also escalating. It's a bit unsettling to be in Cannes, where it's just an excessive display of wealth anywhere you look. It makes your stomach hurt a little bit to think about how, back home, it's still tough to afford essentials, even though we are achieving all these things. My salary hasn't really improved all that much since doing any of this stuff. So it's a bit surreal to be here.”

How can Cannes Lions be more inclusive next year?

LeMay: “I know it's not that simple, but simply put: it's just getting more people from underrepresented backgrounds here and funding their travels, since it is a pretty luxurious event and you're seeing elitism at its max — for better or for worse.”

Chavez: “In the Young Lions competition, I noticed across our competitors even though we're coming from different countries, I do feel like the diversity in our group was a bit lacking. I only spotted maybe a handful of Black creatives representing their countries or their teams in a group of over 400 people. I'm hoping that in the future, we can improve that perhaps through giving greater access to resources to get people to get to here, or branching out and reaching out directly to agencies who do have diverse teams.

“For Cannes overall, I would say that I meet more higher level people who do tend to be older white men and women, and I don't think there's as much representation in the mid-level or manager level, which I think tends to be occupied by non-white people. So I think broadening who gets to go will help diversify and make Cannes a more enjoyable place. I feel personally more comfortable mingling and networking with people around my age. It's a little bit more tough to tap the shoulder of someone who's an SVP or an EVP.”

Park: “I think it would be very interesting to see different hubs of these identities and representations. So for the LGBTQ+ community, where can I go to focus on campaigns that are centered around that? Or as an Asian American, where can I go to see campaigns that are focused around that? I think the categories are divided into what the awards are, but it could be interesting to filter them through to see something that I identify with or something that I'm researching.”

Kapadia: “Truth be told, as much as I see growing representation from countries like India at festivals like Cannes, when you really think about it, it's a pretty expensive exercise when your currency is not as strong. I would love to see more programs that are especially for young creators of color. I know there's things like ‘See It Be It’ which is incredible for women and female-identifying folks, but I would love to see if there could be more programs that could empower and support more creatives of color to be able to come to events like this. Because, honestly, this is a career-changing, life-changing opportunity, and I would love to see more people be able to experience the kinds of things that I have.”

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.