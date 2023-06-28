Ogilvy PR hires creative and strategy lead for influence work

Ogilvy PR has appointed its first creative and strategy lead for its influencer specialism.

Rachel Porter (pictured) joins Ogilvy PR from marketing agency Digital Voices, where she was the global head of accounts and helped to build the business into a specialist influencer agency, working with clients such Unilever, Yoplait, Adobe and Duolingo.

Before her role at Digital Voices, Porter was an early hire at advertising firm Sixteenth, managing its roster of influencers, including Jack Edwards, Sammi Jefcoate and Lucy Mountain.

Porter’s new role will be to ensure Ogilvy’s earned-first approach in PR is incorporated into its influencer specialism.

Porter said: “I love the industry-leading work Ogilvy PR has done around inclusive influence, the importance they place on creator relationships and the breadth of campaigns they deliver.”

The creation of this role follows what the agency called an “unprecedented year of growth” in its influencer specialism. In February, Ogilvy UK promoted Imogen Coles to UK influence lead.

Porter will work closely with Coles and Charlie Coney, creative and strategy officer, UK and EMEA.

Nicola Dodd, managing director of Ogilvy PR UK, added: “Influence plays an important part in our Borderless Creativity ethos – creative ideas that can travel through culture and across geographies and platforms – and Rachel’s deep understanding of how to work with creators is going to make our ideas even better.

“She brings fresh creative thinking to the team and is already making an impact. As this phenomenal team continues to grow and evolve I’m excited to see what the second half of the year brings!”

Last week, Ogilvy won several awards in the non-PR categories at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.