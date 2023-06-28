“Companies are 53% more likely to have a large business impact when they earn conversations, when the results are based on earned.” With those words, shared by Michael Frohlich, EMEA CEO and chief transformation officer at Weber Shandwick, the answer seems to be an emphatic “Yes.”
McDonald’s senior director of global brand comms Molly McKenna doubled down on that sentiment, telling PRWeek’s VP and editorial director Steve Barrett, “We are seeing how earned media is a predictor of how a promotion or campaign might do.”
