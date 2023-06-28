Media relations platform OnePitch launches paid option

SAN DIEGO: OnePitch, a platform that connects PR pros with journalists, has launched a paid option.

The service, which costs $50 a month, gives users unlimited access to OnePitch's full suite of tools.

This includes unlimited media pitches, journalist matches, media lists, and email sending and tracking, as well as access to OnePitch's pitch and email checker and email reports. For users with more limited needs, the service offers a free service that includes one pitch, 10 journalist matches and one media list per month.

The tools help PR pros pitch journalists more efficiently and effectively while strengthening results, the company said in a statement. Users can get real-time feedback on their pitches from journalists to ensure they are landing with their target audience and can quickly generate a curated media list to source journalists. OnePitch also allows users to do media outreach and track conversations within the platform, streamlining the pitch process.

With this paid offering, OnePitch aims to serve the thousands of small, independent or freelance PR pros or agencies who may not have the means to pay top dollar for other PR databases, the company said in a statement. Interested users can try the paid option for 14 days for free.