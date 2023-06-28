Edelman Greater China president Pully Chau leaves after two years

Chau is the second senior executive to have left Edelman this month. Michelle Hutton, vice chairman of Edelman APAC, also left the agency earlier this month after 13 years of work.

Pully Chau, the president of Edelman Greater China, has left the agency after staying at the helm for two years.

Chau has extensive experience in the advertising industry; she started her career with Ogilvy in 1984 and has since worked as CEO of Greater China at Cheil Worldwide, Draftfcb and Saatchi & Saatchi.

She spent 17 years at DMB&B and Saatchi & Saatchi working for Procter & Gamble. Edelman confirmed her departure but did not name the successor.

Chau was tasked to advance the network's agenda for delivering integrated communications and marketing in the region and reported to APAC president and CEO Stephen Kehoe.

She was also given the mandate to enhance the agency's existing offerings and launch new specialist capabilities to further fuel growth.