Antenna Group opens London office

Integrated marketing, public relations and strategic communications firm Antenna Group, which has its headquarters in New York, has opened an office in London.

The Antenna Group’s new base in Covent Garden, London, is the US agency’s first overseas office. It is being led by Reed Haeckel, senior director of growth for Europe, and Emily Taylor, senior director of strategy and research.

The new office will serve the agency’s growing UK and European client base, as well as global clients looking to expand into UK and European markets.

It has been assigned to bring in at least 10 UK-based clients during its first year of operation and will be a launchpad for further expansion across Europe.

London was chosen for its “leadership in transformational technology, proximity to climate tech journalism leaders, and reputation as a green finance centre”, according to the announcement.

The expansion into the UK comes less than a year after Antenna promoted Jake Rozmaryn from senior vice-president of business development to chief growth officer.

The agency is considering options such as M&A deals and opening other offices in Europe as part of its expansion plans for 2024, and says it aims to “hire local talent that bring the best of our services, domain expertise and ambition to clients across the region”.

Antenna, which claims to be the largest climate-focused communications firm in the US, has 165 staff and clients such as Enphase Energy, water tech firm Gradiant, green hydrogen company Ohmium, and the BRE Group.

Keith Zakheim, chief executive of Antenna, said: “The challenges that Antenna’s clients confront are global and require strategic partners that can help scale their business across multiple continents. The launch of our UK office was the clear next step following several completed projects in the region.”

He added: “Our expanded footprint enables Antenna to continue to partner with Europe and UK-based companies who share our commitment to innovation and technology in the name of climate, sustainability and equity.”