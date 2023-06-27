American Red Cross commissions ‘artivist’ Nikkolas Smith for SCD effort

Nikkolas Smith produced the digital portrait Transfusion, which was based on conversations he had with four patients living with SCD.

The American Red Cross recently commissioned artist Nikkolas Smith to create artwork highlighting the importance of blood donations for people living with sickle cell disease.

As part of the ongoing Red Cross Sickle Cell Initiative to close racial health disparities, Smith produced the digital portrait Transfusion, which was based on conversations he had with four patients living with SCD.

He sought to incorporate their lived experiences and challenges into the broader call to action for more blood donations from Black donors to support life-saving transfusions.

Source: American Red Cross. Entitled “Transfusion,” this digital portrait — commissioned by the American Red Cross and created by celebrated artivist Nikkolas Smith —is a call to raise broader awareness about sickle cell disease and the important role donors who are Black play in providing a compatible blood match. One in three African Americans are a match for people with sickle cell disease.

Smith, a self proclaimed ‘artivist,’ also stated that he made sure the red blood cells, which are often distorted due to the disease, were portrayed as red crescents in the piece. Emphasizing the pain and downstream health risks associated with SCD was a critical aspect of the artwork, he noted.

SCD is one of the most common inherited blood disorders, affecting approximately 100,000 Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Notably, the disease is particularly common among Black and Hispanic Americans.

What makes the situation all the more challenging is the lack of active blood donors across the nation, especially among Black Americans. A study from the National Institutes of Health estimated that blood donation rates among Black Americans are between 25% to 50% of that of white Americans.

The American Red Cross actively encourages people to donate blood and had a viral hit this spring with its “Peanuts”-themed promotion. For the first three weeks of April, blood donors at American Red Cross sites received a T-shirt featuring Snoopy, which quickly gained popularity on TikTok.

Outside of the American Red Cross, there have been recent pushes to raise awareness of SCD and carrier status, most notably from 23andMe.

In April, the genetic testing company partnered with Morehouse School of Medicine, a Historically Black Medical College, and the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia to launch the Sickle Cell Carrier Status Awareness program. To support the effort, 23andMe is offering free Health+Ancestry DNA kits to Morehouse students, faculty and staff so they can explore their genetic profile and ancestry.

This story first appeared on MM+M.