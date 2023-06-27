LA Tourism seeks agency support in China, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand

The organization is also bulking up its in-house communications team to tell the story of “L.A. 2.0.”

LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, the city’s nonprofit destination marketing and sales organization, is planning to bring on PR agencies in China, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.

Los Angeles isn’t on track for its number of international visitors to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2025, due to COVID-19, but it wants to speed up that timeline.

“Our hope is to accelerate that timeline,” explained Chris Heywood, the board’s SVP of global communications, on why it’s planning to hire agencies.

Tourism to Los Angeles County last year reached 91% of 2019's record-setting level, with 46.2 million visitors contributing $34.5 billion in economic impact. In 2023, the board anticipates welcoming nearly 50 million visitors, with total visitation estimated to reach 98% of 2019 levels.

“Mexico is the No. 1 source of international travelers, followed by Canada, China, Australia and New Zealand and then the U.K. and Ireland,” said Heywood.

The board plans to bring on a new PR agency in China in 2024. It previously worked with Edelman in China, but that relationship ended in 2020.

“The airlift has not recovered with the U.S. carriers not resuming their commercial air service between [Los Angeles and China],” said Heywood. “Before the pandemic, China was our No. 1 source of overseas travel. We want to make sure we have an active presence in the market on the PR side, so when things open up we are ready.”

The board is also planning to hire a new PR agency in Mexico this fall.

The organization is evaluating its PR offerings in the Australia and New Zealand market. It works with Adhesive, though it plans to complete an agency review by September 1, said Heywood.

The tourism organization also recently appointed iConnect as its PR AOR in South Korea. The firm has worked with the board on a project basis, but it is set to join the agency roster full-time in August. Previously, the board worked with KPR in South Korea, but that relationship ended in 2020.

“That market holds promise for Los Angeles because of its strong connection to Koreans,” said Heywood. “We have one of the largest Korean populations here in Koreatown.”

In April, the board brought on PR agencies Interface in France and Lieb Management in Germany.

In the U.S., the board works with The Point PR in the U.S. and Bubblegum Canada in that region.

Heywood has also built up the board’s in-house comms team since he joined the organization last fall and, at that point, oversaw a team of three people. He has since added Jennifer Tong as director of international PR and communications; Meryl Vissel as director of corporate communications; and Lakshmi Hariharan as manager of communications in India. They all report to Heywood.

Tong is helping to ensure the board is well-positioned in its key markets overseas, and Vissel is helping to elevate the travel and tourism industry locally and in the community.

“As we engage with our stakeholders and tell stories to local media, they need to recognize the importance and value the travel and tourism industry brings to the local community and how it impacts local business sales and jobs,” said Heywood.

The board worked with Weber Shandwick previously in India, but that relationship ended in 2020. Instead of bringing on a new agency in that country, it brought the PR function in-house and hired Hariharan.

“India is a key source of overseas visitation and holds particular opportunities for the future,” said Heywood. “A lot of tourism boards are fishing in the India pond.”

Heywood is also seeking a manager of global communications to join his team.

The team and its PR agency partners are focused on telling the story around L.A. 2.0, a campaign about developments happening around the city.

“We are trying to globally tell stories about the new L.A.,” said Heywood. “If you haven't been to the city since COVID, you don’t know L.A. It has evolved and changed dramatically.”

Upcoming events for Los Angeles include hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2026 as part of the U.S.’ joint tournament with Canada and Mexico, and the Summer Olympics and Paralympics Games in 2028.